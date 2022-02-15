Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 18,545 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,545 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,667,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter.

PSJ stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.66. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $99.42 and a 1-year high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

