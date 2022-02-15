Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 29,350 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $25,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 454.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Humana stock opened at $419.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.88 and its 200 day moving average is $423.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

