160,340 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 160,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 422,292 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $70,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,215 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,231 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.76.

NYSE:PXD opened at $224.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $232.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

