Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MAR opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $177.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.
In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
