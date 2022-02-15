Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $27.71 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AES during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

