Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,869 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $29,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $345,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after buying an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $93,650,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

