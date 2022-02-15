Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44 to $1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.420 billion to $3.450 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $106.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.41.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

