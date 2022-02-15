Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 183.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,560 shares of company stock worth $5,212,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $308.78 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.71.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.