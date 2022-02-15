Man Group plc Sells 360,851 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 77.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 360,851 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.41. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

