Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 26,501 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.44% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PESI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

NASDAQ PESI opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.06. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.