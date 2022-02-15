Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in January

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the January 15th total of 1,430,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 496.8 days.

CBWBF stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBWBF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

