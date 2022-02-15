Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 136,178 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,178 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Paysafe by 75.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 87.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

PSFE stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

