Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $32.24 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 978,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254,688 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $32,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

