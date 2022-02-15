Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 155,212 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,212 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $33,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,362,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.