BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 31,203 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 61.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

