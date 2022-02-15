BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $7.62 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.