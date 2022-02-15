BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 500,000 Shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHBCU. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in DHB Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 112,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of DHB Capital stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.