Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 53.7% in January

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Sherritt International stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

