PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,677.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 150,453 shares of company stock worth $336,605. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 157.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 29.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

