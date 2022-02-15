Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Down 60.1% in January

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,487,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXTG stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Axis Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

About Axis Technologies Group

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

