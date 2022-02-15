Brokerages Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) PT at $12.61

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,638 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRLN opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $16.44.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.