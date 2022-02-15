Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Shares of CODA opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

