Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Announces Earnings Results

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ROIV opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,941,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,967,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $11,694,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

