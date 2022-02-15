Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Announces Earnings Results

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ROIV opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,941,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,967,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $11,694,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
