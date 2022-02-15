Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.13%.

CODA opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, TheStreet cut Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

Read More

Earnings History for Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.