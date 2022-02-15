Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 127.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,754,000 after purchasing an additional 494,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 99.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.