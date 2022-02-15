ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,122,000 after buying an additional 191,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after buying an additional 131,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,334,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

