Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Trimmed by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,333,646,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,038,000 after acquiring an additional 208,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,210 shares of company stock worth $456,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $323.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.60 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

