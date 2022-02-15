Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

