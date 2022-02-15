Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 17,487 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,487 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,745,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,973. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

AMC opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

