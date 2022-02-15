Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $141,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,223,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,348,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

NYSE NSC opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.00 and a 200-day moving average of $271.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

