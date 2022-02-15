$472.22 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post sales of $472.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $471.24 million and the highest is $473.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $509.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $199.86 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

