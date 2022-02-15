$62.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report sales of $62.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $69.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $267.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $270.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $182.87 million, with estimates ranging from $176.44 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

