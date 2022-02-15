Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

MNTV stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,405,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after buying an additional 358,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,698,000 after buying an additional 710,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after buying an additional 2,879,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.