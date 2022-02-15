MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

MSCI has increased its dividend by 89.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSCI to earn $12.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $532.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $565.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.28. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI has a 12 month low of $400.01 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

