Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.26 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 0.75 and a one year high of 8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of 6.96.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.