EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 600 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,343,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

