Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 14,195 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,396,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,624,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

