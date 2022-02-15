EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.