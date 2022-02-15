EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after buying an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 603,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $84.31.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
