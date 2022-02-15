EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after buying an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 603,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.