BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 15.7% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after acquiring an additional 456,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,159.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,225.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,338.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

