BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 15.7% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after acquiring an additional 456,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,159.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,225.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,338.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
