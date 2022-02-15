Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the January 15th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
