Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the January 15th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

