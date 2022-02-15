Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Rises By 123.8%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FSNB opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $2,263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,307,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

