Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Up 116.9% in January

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

