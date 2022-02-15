UMA (UMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $414.26 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. UMA has a total market cap of $414.26 million and $15.97 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be bought for $6.34 or 0.00014323 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00105564 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,196,600 coins and its circulating supply is 65,313,948 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

