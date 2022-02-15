Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target at $7.88

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.73 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

