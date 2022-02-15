Sonoco Products’ (SON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

