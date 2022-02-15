Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

PTN opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

