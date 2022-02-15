nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

NYSE:NVT opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 222.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

