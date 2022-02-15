BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.90 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BorgWarner by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

