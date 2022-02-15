Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $7.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACB opened at $4.33 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $859.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

